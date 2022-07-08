WWE sends a message to Paige after her departure

WWE's official Instagram account commemorated Paige's career following her recent departure from the company.

The Anti-Diva won her first Divas Championship just a night after WrestleMania 30. She was the youngest Divas Champion, who at the age of 21, won her first main roster title against AJ Lee. She then continued to capture other championships at the company prior to her injury and eventual retirement in 2018.

Following her official departure from the company, WWE released a post on their official social media accounts thanking their former signee. The Instagram post was a compilation of her photos throughout the years with a short message about her career.

Here it reads:

"Forever her house. Cheers to @realpaigewwe on a remarkable WWE career! 👏 The two-time Divas Champion previously announced that today marks the end of her tenure in WWE."

During her tenure with the company, the former superstar became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, which she won in 2013. She was also the first ever woman to hold both the developmental and the Divas Championship simultaneously. She announced her impending departure in June of this year. In her post, she shared that her last day with the company would be on July 7.

Paige officially leaves WWE

Prior to her exit, the former champion took to social media to thank the fans for their support and the brand. On her official Twitter account, the Glampire even credited The Player's Tribune for the awesome goodbye letter she received.

"That's a wrap @WWE see ya again some time! Thanks everyone for the support before, during and now after! Let's see what the future holds! And thanks @PlayersTribune for this awesome goodbye letter,"

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE That’s a wrap @WWE see ya again some time! Thanks everyone for the support before, during and now after! Let’s see what the future holds! And thanks @PlayersTribune for this awesome goodbye letter - theplayerstribune.com/posts/saraya-g… That’s a wrap @WWE see ya again some time! Thanks everyone for the support before, during and now after! Let’s see what the future holds! And thanks @PlayersTribune for this awesome goodbye letter - theplayerstribune.com/posts/saraya-g…

However, the former superstar has expressed in her statement that she would still be wrestling. There are still no announcements regarding her future in ring return. For now, fans are anticipating what’s next in line for the 29-year-old's career.

