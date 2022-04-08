Paige thanks Vince McMahon for major WWE moment

Paige has just marked the 8th anniversary of one of her biggest achievements in WWE - becoming Divas Champion during her RAW debut.

Despite her retrospectively short run on the main roster, the Anti-Diva was a major player in the women's division at the time.

The star took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and thanked Vince McMahon in the process, saying:

"It was 8 YEARS yesterday that I won the divas championship time flies man. Wow. Thanks to [Vince McMahon] for giving me that opportunity!"

At just 21 years old, Paige became the youngest Divas Champion that WWE has ever seen. She defeated AJ Lee for the title and the duo continued to have a back and forth between friendship and rivals until Lee retired from WWE in early 2015.

The Norwich-born star is also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, and to this date is the youngest star to ever hold the title. She retired from in-ring action in 2018 following a series of injuries, but has occasionally appeared on WWE programming as an authority figure and manager.

Paige has been open to a future WWE return

Paige is a star whose return to WWE has been the subject of much speculation. She has discussed in the past about how she has made progress in her recovery. She has also mentioned that she wants to return like Edge, who came back from a similar injury-based retirement.

The former Divas Champion addressed the situation with fans on Twitter, stating:

"It's wild that some people are like "well edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy" I'm inspired by them. I'm not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam."

Many fans expected the multiple-time champion to be back in action at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but that did not come to fruition. She was also left out of the recent WWE 2K22 game release alongside other big names in the women's division such as Lita, which left many fans confused.

