Paige trolls fans with fake photo of plastic surgery

Former WWE Superstar Paige is very active on her social media and also has a popular Twitch channel where she streams regularly. Paige recently shared a fake photo of herself on Twitter that immediately caught fans' attention who thought she had plastic surgery.

There were so many negative comments on the photo. However, Paige later revealed that she was trolling fans and the purpose of the fake photo was for fans to check out her Twitch stream where she read all the "dumb" tweets from the fans.

"So many of you believed the filter pic below was real. You were all SO SO cruel I can’t believe how you treat people you don’t know... but also thanks for the content because I read all your dumba** tweets out on my stream," tweeted Paige.

I have secondhand embarrassment for so many of you. pic.twitter.com/QbaRhJgeYM — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) May 14, 2021

Paige on a potential WWE in-ring return

A former NXT Women's Champion and two-time WWE Divas Champion, Paige was one of the first female stars who kick-started the women's revolution. However, her in-ring career came to an unfortunate early end due to injuries and she announced her retirement in April 2018.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Paige revealed that she really wants to make a comeback but her injuries scare her. She claimed that she will be back when she is mentally ready for it.

“It [neck] feels good and, honestly, it actually scares me as well to maybe come back to wrestling because I really want to and I would come back tomorrow but I’m always gonna have in the back of my head, like what if something happens and I do get paralyzed? So it does scare me. I know I’m not gonna be fully ready mentally to come back, but watch out world! Because when I am mentally ready to come back, everyone’s in trouble,” said Paige.

