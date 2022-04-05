Pat Buck issues a statement following WWE exit

Patrick Buckridge, most commonly known as Pat Buck, has announced that he left WWE following WrestleMania 38.

Since 2019, Buck has been responsible for multiple matches in the company. Most recently, it was revealed that he was one of the producers, alongside Michael Hayes, who arranged WrestleMania's biggest match where fans got to witness Roman Reigns unify the Universal and WWE Championship.

Following his departure, Buck issued an extensive heartfelt statement on his personal Twitter account where he thanked the WWE, his co-producers, backstage crew, and his family. The former producer also mentioned John Laurinaitis and Paul Heyman.

"I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years," Buck wrote. "My endless gratitude beams from working with..."

PWInsider has reported that the former pro wrestler informed the company about his leave to focus on his family. Besides preparing for matches, Buck was also in charge of finding new talent for the brand.

Adam Pearce on Pat Buck's departure

Along with Pat Buck, Adam Pearce is also a backstage producer who was in charge of the matches. Most recently, Pearce oversaw the singles bout between Bobby Lashley and Omos at WrestleMania.

Following the announcement, Pearce took to Twitter to express his sentiments about Buck's departure.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP @buckneverstops When I walked in on you straightening your hair, I immediately suffered from bald-man jealousy. I’ve now come to realize that I must always remember you by that glorious image. And I’ll smile. @buckneverstops When I walked in on you straightening your hair, I immediately suffered from bald-man jealousy. I’ve now come to realize that I must always remember you by that glorious image. And I’ll smile. ❤️🙏

Alongside Pearce, Austin Romero, Lance Storm, and Kevin Egan also replied to the news. WWE Superstars Carmella and and Ricochet took time to express their gratitude to the former signee of the company as well.

This is the second time the 38-year-old has left the company after being let go in 2020 due to budget cuts. He currently runs a wrestling academy in New Jersey while also working with Brian Myers' school in Long Island.

Buck's tenure with the company was met with a positive reception and it appears that he is beloved by the locker room. It'll be interesting to see if he ever decides to re-sign with the company. As of now, however, it will be nice for him to spend more time with his family.

