WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Ranking and grading every match

After two insane nights of action from WWE, WrestleMania 38 is finally in the books. The company truly delivered the goods over the entire weekend.

WrestleMania Sunday went up against a truly entertaining show in WrestleMania Saturday and delivered consistently. There were several high points, with a mix of great in-ring psychology, explosive action, and magnificent sports entertainment. WWE had a great night. But which match was the best of the bunch?

Let's look at all nine matches on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 as we grade them and rank them from worst to best.

#9. Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. The New Day

A touching tribute to Big E from Xavier Woods

While Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's tribute to Big E was heartwarming, the match did not live up to expectations. WWE saddled it in the 'death' spot on WrestleMania Sunday.

However, Sheamus did get some shine, though, as his Brogue Kick allowed Ridge Holland to pick up the win for them.

Grade: C-

#8. Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon

The 'match' was merely a stepping stone between Pat McAfee's initial bout and Stone Cold Steve Austin's epic involvement with Vince McMahon and Austin Theory.

Not a lot happened besides the WWE Chairman beating down his star commentator and claiming his first WrestleMania win.

Grade: C

#7. Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Irresistible force meets immovable object

The clash between Omos and Bobby Lashley was serviceable, although the Nigerian's flaws were evident.

It was kept short, with The All Mighty's strength being the highlight. His vertical suplex was impressive before two spears floored Omos. Lashley has slain the monster at WrestleMania.

Grade: C

#6. Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville - Anything Goes Match

Zayn was subject to multiple dangerous pranks.

This match was polarizing, with some WWE fans hating it and the rest loving the wackiness of the Jackass crew contributing to a WrestleMania match.

Sami Zayn was excellent and took several dangerous stunts, including a mechanical kick to the groin, pyro to the back, and falling onto a table full of mousetraps. The likes of Chris Pontius and Wee Man provided distractions to allow Johnny Knoxville to get the upper hand in their fight.

The Jackass star used a giant mousetrap to pin the three-time Intercontinental Champion, ending an entertaining brawl. Hopefully, WWE gives Zayn a push off the back of this selfless performance.

Grade: B

#5. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way match

A fun multi-woman match

This match was fun, and many of the women had some major spots, but it was difficult to stand out. Be it Liv Morgan's suicide dive or Queen Zelina's moonsault, the action remained energetic.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the stars of the show, as their tag team chemistry shone through and resulted in a victory. They landed an impressive move in tandem to score the pinfall on Carmella and end The Legit Boss' losing streak at WrestleMania.

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection can help rebuild WWE's female tag team division after their victory.

Grade: B

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Winner Take All match

While it was one of their better efforts opposite each other, one cannot help but feel disappointed in Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's definitive clash in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The match never really felt as epic as WWE's build to it had suggested.

The action was hard-hitting, but there was no blood - a glaring omission considering there have been plenty in the past two 'Mania main events between Lesnar and Reigns. We even saw a botched Spear spot as The Tribal Chief clattered into his opponent's back.

The ending was anticlimactic, as Roman Reigns slipped out of an F5 to deliver a Spear for the win. It should have gone on for five more minutes and ranks so low because of the high expectations instilled by WWE heading into WrestleMania.

Grade: B+

#3. Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Pat McAfee was insanely over throughout the entire pre-main event segment, which began with a match between him and Austin Theory. The former NFL star had the performance of a lifetime in his third ever wrestling match.

The fans were electric for this contest, as McAfee laid a beating on Theory. He even got time to return to the commentary table to 'call the action,' while Michael Cole showed immense passion for his WWE SmackDown broadcast partner.

After wowing the world with his athleticism, Pat McAfee countered the A-Town Down into a roll-up for the win.

Grade: A-

#2. RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy - RAW Tag Team Championship

The opening match on WrestleMania Sunday saw RK-Bro defend their RAW Tag Team Championship in a fun triple threat match. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy impressed, even if they didn't come away with the win.

As displayed by Montez Ford's corner dive to the outside, the energy was high. Chad Gable followed suit with a Moonsault on all of his opponents. Riddle and Randy Orton brought it here, dishing out the latter's signature offense with finesse.

The finish saw The King of Bros deliver a RKO to Ford from the top rope, while The Viper caught Gable with one in mid-air. Hardly anything WWE had on the show was able to top this.

Grade: A-

#1. AJ Styles vs. Edge - WrestleMania Sunday's best match

Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

The best match of the night goes to Edge and AJ Styles. Expectations for their match were through the roof, and while it was impossible to live up to them, the two in-ring competitors were not far off. This was the WWE Hall of Famer's first match as a full-fledged heel as he arrived on a flaming throne.

It started slow and methodical before slowly building up steam. When it got going, there was no stopping Styles and Edge. They delivered a few high spots, including a convincing false finish off the Styles Clash.

The Phenomenal One got distracted by Damian Priest while hitting the Phenomenal Forearm, which allowed The Rated R Superstar to hit a mid-air Spear for the win. It was an exceptional match, from the action and storytelling to the finish. It remains to be seen whether other WWE Superstars join Edge and Priest after WrestleMania.

Grade: A

You can check out the results from Night Two of WrestleMania 38 here.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Which night of WrestleMania 38 did you prefer? Night 1 Night 2 46 votes so far