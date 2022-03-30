Pat McAfee cites WWE legends as the influences behind his commentary style

WWE commentator Pat McAfee has cited the likes of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler as his commentary influences.

McAfee began his stint with WWE as a heel personality and occasional in-ring performer on NXT during the brand's black-and-gold era, aligning with Pete Dunne (now Butch). However, he soon found himself behind the commentary desk on WWE's main roster, calling Friday Night SmackDown alongside Michael Cole.

In a recent interview with Busted Open, McAfee opened up about his commentary influences. The former NFL star talked about preparing for his role on SmackDown commentary, stating that he studied the commentary work and on-screen delivery of the likes of Bobby Heenan and Jerry Lawler, as well as Rowdy Roddy Piper.

“Then I would go back and watch some film before I got into Smackdown commentary on [Bobby] Heenan, on [Roddy] Piper when he was doing it, on the King [Jerry Lawler]. I mean, there’s just a lot of things that I would listen to. Why are they saying what they’re saying? How are they saying what they’re saying? What are they trying to do with their words? Why are they trying to do that with their words, and now I have to do that in my way,” McAfee said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Pat McAfee has a good working relationship with his commentary partner Michael Cole

McAfee's broadcast partner on Friday night is veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole. The former NFL star claims he had instant chemistry with Cole during his Busted Open appearance.

“We got to remember that Cole was the one that called me and gave me the kickoff panel opportunity for NXT, like four years ago. So Cole and I have known each other for four years at this point, whenever I get in there and get to do my job,” Pat McAfee added.

However, commentary won't be the only involvement McAfee will have at this year's WrestleMania. The SmackDown announcer will also go up against Austin Theory on WrestleMania Sunday, after Vince McMahon himself pitched the match during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

It remains to be seen whether McAfee will have a winning start to his WrestleMania career.

