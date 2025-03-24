Pat McAfee confirms plans for WWE RAW in Glasgow; reveals first-time appearance

Pat McAfee sent a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Scotland and revealed his plans for tonight's show. The former NFL punter missed last week's edition of the red brand in Brussels, and Corey Graves served as his replacement.

Ad

During today's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the popular star shared that he was in town for tonight's episode of RAW. McAfee also shared that it was the first time he had ever been to Scotland, and he thought it was a lovely place.

"This is my first time in Scotland. Glasgow is LOVELY," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to have another promo during tonight's show. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker is also scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and Lyra Valkyria will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. CM Punk is also scheduled to be on tonight's show after brawling with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Ad

Former WWE writer reacts to comments on Pat McAfee's talk show

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan's comments during an interview with Pat McAfee.

The Hulkster appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year after he was booed by the WWE Universe on the January 6, 2025, edition of RAW. Hogan claimed that a remarkable number of people had watched the clip of him getting booed, and Vince Russo reacted to the comments.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo questioned Hogan's claim about the number of people who saw the video. The legend laughed at the idea of 11 billion people watching the clip and, as there are only eight billion people on the planet.

"I popped huge," Russo said. "Bro, the video when he was getting booed out of the building, Hogan told McAfee, you ready for this? You know how Hogan talks, the eyes get real wide. You know how Hogan is. Bro, he told McAfee with a straight face, Chris, I don't know if you saw this or not, 11 billion people watched that clip. 11 billion people, bro! I'm like, bro, seriously, man? 11 billion?" [From 2:23 – 02:56]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Pat McAfee used to be a punter in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts but has become much more popular following his playing career. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned during this week's episode of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE