Hulk Hogan's claim to Pat McAfee made WWE veteran laugh out loud (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently addressed his critics in a conversation with WWE commentator and NFL legend Pat McAfee. Former WWE writer Vince Russo watched the interview and could not believe The Hulkster's remarks about his controversial RAW appearance.

On February 3, Hogan claimed on The Pat McAfee Show that his promo on RAW's Netflix premiere garnered 11 billion impressions on social media. The wrestling legend also put a positive spin on fans booing him by saying other big names on the show only received three billion impressions.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. Reacting to Hogan's comments, he amusingly questioned how 11 billion people saw the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's promo when there are only eight billion people in the world:

"I popped huge," Russo said. "Bro, the video when he was getting booed out of the building, Hogan told McAfee, you ready for this? You know how Hogan talks, the eyes get real wide. You know how Hogan is. Bro, he told McAfee with a straight face, Chris, I don't know if you saw this or not, 11 billion people watched that clip. 11 billion people, bro! I'm like, bro, seriously, man? 11 billion?" [2:23 – 2:56]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on Hogan possibly becoming a heel manager for Logan Paul.

EC3 recalls another outlandish Hulk Hogan claim

In 2009, Hulk Hogan wrote in his My Life Outside The Ring autobiography about his grueling travel schedule as a wrestler. He claimed to have wrestled 400 days a year because the time difference between America and Japan allowed him to add extra days to his calendar.

If Hogan has the power to increase the number of days in a year, EC3 joked that his comments to Pat McAfee might be true after all:

"Hulk Hogan is immortal and, let's not forget, he changed the amount of days that exist in a year." [2:57 – 3:04]

This is not the first time Hogan has been accused of stretching the truth. The Undertaker famously had real-life issues with The Hulkster after being falsely accused of injuring him in 1991.

