Major update on Corey Graves' WWE status following RAW return - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Corey Graves' WWE status following his RAW return. The veteran announcer filled in for Pat McAfee last Monday night as the red brand aired live from Brussels, Belgium.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select discussed Corey Graves' status with the promotion during a recent Q&A session. Sapp was asked if McAfee would be present for the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW in London or Glasgow, and what the future held for Graves.

The wrestling insider shared that he was not sure if McAfee would be on WWE RAW in the coming weeks, and added that Graves was regarded as the go-to replacement. Sapp added that many believe that the role would eventually lead to him returning to commentary on the main roster.

"I have not heard about McAfee, but Graves is supposed to be the go-to slide him in guy and there were a lot of people there that thought that eventually that would just lead to him being back on RAW or SmackDown," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Graves went on a rant on social media after being sent back down to NXT recently. However, he later deleted the messages and the issue has seemingly been swept under the rug.

WWE commentator reacts to Corey Graves' situation

NXT commentator Vic Joseph recently commented on Corey Graves' issues with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast with Adam Silverstein, Joseph commented on how Graves was adjusting to his new role in NXT. He claimed that Corey Graves can now "take a deep breath" and focus on working with the NXT commentary team after airing his grievances.

"I think the difficulty for Corey, and I think this is where you start to see that seamless transition, now he doesn’t have to do as much. Now he can take a deep breath. Now he can take a step back, and understand that it is three of us, three unique individuals, three distinct personalities for one goal for one show. It’s been getting better each and every week. And it’s only going to get better. All three of us are just stoked to be in New York on Tuesday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden," Joseph said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Corey Graves used to be a professional wrestler but had his career as a WWE Superstar cut short due to concussions. It will be interesting to see if the 41-year-old returns to commentary on the main roster anytime soon.

