Pat McAfee pens emotional message after WWE legend's heartbreaking release

WWE RAW star Pat McAfee recently took to social media after a legend's heartbreaking release from the Stamford-based promotion. The legend in question is none other than R-Truth.

After more than a two-decade-long career in World Wrestling Entertainment, R-Truth recently confirmed his release from the company. In his final days, Truth wrestled his "childhood hero," John Cena, at Saturday Night's Main Event, which many believe was his big farewell match. The 53-year-old has seemingly competed in his possible final match on last week's SmackDown against JC Mateo.

Pat McAfee recently took to X/Twitter to pen an emotional message for R-Truth after the announcement of his release. The RAW commentator wrote that he loved the former 24/7 Champion's segments and revealed that Truth was his family's favorite. McAfee also thanked the legend for entertaining everyone throughout his career.

"I love @RonKillings. It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG a** brain. THANK YOU TRUTH," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his post below:

Another popular name was released from WWE after R-Truth

After R-Truth's heartbreaking release announcement, another popular name revealed that they would be leaving the company after their contract expires in two weeks. It is The Judgment Day's Carlito.

The 46-year-old star took to X/Twitter to reveal that he would be leaving World Wrestling Entertainment after his contract ends in two weeks. He also thanked the fans and teased his return to the company in the future.

"My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money. All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what R-Truth and Carlito have planned for their future in the pro wrestling world.

