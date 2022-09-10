Pat McAfee's replacement announced on WWE SmackDown

RAW color commentator Corey Graves was revealed to be Pat McAfee's replacement behind the announcers' desk on SmackDown.

McAfee joined the commentary team in April 2021, where he has served as a commentator since. The former NFL star has garnered a big following as a commentator largely due to his over-the-top personality.

McAfee recently announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he will be stepping away from his broadcast duties on SmackDown due to him taking a job on ESPN's College GameDay.

#PMSLive SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive https://t.co/bhSpOYg3wW

Fans were left speculating who could replace the commentator on SmackDown. However, all speculation was led to rest on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The latest episode of SmackDown opened with Michael Cole announcing that Pat McAfee will be off duty for two months as he takes care of his ESPN Gameday responsibilities. He further mentioned that McAfee would surely return to WWE once his Gameday work is over.

The veteran commentator then went on to introduce Corey Graves as the replacement for Pat McAfee. Graves said he was excited to be a part of the blue brand.

It seems as though Graves will be taking on RAW and SmackDown duties together for the foreseeable future.

