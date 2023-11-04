Pat McAfee sends insult of endearment to former WWE rival

Pat McAfee sent an affectionate insult to his former on-screen WWE rival, who is actually one of his longtime friends.

Before McAfee took a hiatus from WWE last September, he faced Baron Corbin in a match at SummerSlam. It was a full circle moment for the former Indianapolis Colts teammates, as explained by Corbin in a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"We talked about becoming WWE Superstars, training together, and then to wrestle each other in an NFL stadium, like what a full circle kind of cool moment for myself, and for him," Corbin said. [1:50 - 2:02]

Pat McAfee reacted to Baron Corbin's interview by sharing the video in one of his Instagram stories. McAfee also sent an insult of endearment to his former on-screen rival and long-time real-life friend.

"LOVE YOU BUM A** @baroncorbinwwe"

Pat McAfee shared this on his Instagram stories.

McAfee defeated Corbin at SummerSlam. He then went on to take a hiatus from WWE, to focus on his work for ESPN. He made a few surprise appearances since then, with the latest occurring with The Rock at the September 15 episode of SmackDown in Denver.

Baron Corbin on what makes Pat McAfee special

Pat McAfee has succeeded in every venture he entered, from football, to wrestling, to broadcasting. Baron Corbin explained on Insight with Chris Van Vliet what made McAfee special.

"He is relatable to anybody and everybody, whether it's a dude who's worth $500 million, he can have a conversation, and they find common ground, or it's a guy that's struggling to get by," Corbin said. "That's what Pat has that makes him special. There's just something about him, and I don't think it's just one thing, and he's such a great human to his employees, his friends." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

While McAfee is on hiatus from WWE, Corbin is currently on NXT, and it looks like he'll be the next challenger for Ilja Dragunov's NXT championship.

Should WWE put the NXT Championship on Baron Corbin, or call him up to the main roster again? Share your answers in the comments section below.

