Pat McAfee sends a message to Michael Cole amid WWE RAW absence

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee is not on the announcer's desk for tonight's episode of the red brand from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Corey Graves replaced the 37-year-old for the show.

Ad

The March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with John Cena addressing his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, The Cenation Leader lashed out at the fans instead, blaming the WWE Universe.

After Cena left the squared circle, Michael Cole called out the 16-time World Champion for his words against the fans in attendance. The Voice of WWE, who was joined by Corey Graves on commentary in Pat McAfee's absence, referred to The Champ as an "irrational pr*ck."

Ad

Trending

Pat McAfee took to his X/Twitter account after Michael Cole made his comments about John Cena to send a short message supporting his fellow RAW commentator.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"GET ‘EM @MichaelCole," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Contrary to several speculations, John Cena came out to his iconic theme music while wearing his usual attire. The veteran was confronted by the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who referred to Cena as a 'whiny bit*h.'

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can embrace the hate from the fans and dethrone The American Nightmare to win his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback