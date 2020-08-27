Pat McAfee shares fun stories about King Corbin

Pat McAfee made his WWE in-ring debut this past week at NXT TakeOver: XXX. He went one on one with Adam Cole and showed the WWE Universe how athletic and agile he is. Pat McAfee is a former NFL star. Another name in WWE who was in the NFL before making it to the WWE is King Corbin.

Pat McAfee's special bond with King Corbin

Pat McAfee was the guest on this week's episode of After The Bell podcast. On the show, he spoke about his altercation with Michael Cole backstage and the special bond he shares with King Corbin.

"Corbin was known as Football Tom. Football Tom and I were rookies together with the Indianapolis Colts. We spent plenty a day and night together trying to figure out our lives on whether or not we were going to make it in the NFL. I was drafted in the 7th round, picked number 222. Tom and I got a chance to hang out. I think he stayed at my house for a little while. We went out a lot and befriended each other. We started this conversation having a common bond which was wrestling. We knew a lot about each other. He and I are very different people, but wrestling was our bond. As we worked out and went out and had drinks together seeing if we were going to make the Colts or not, we had a lot of conversations about, hey, if this doesn't work out, we are going to try wrestling. We grew tight, and we were friends. He got cut from the Colts and went to the Cardinals. I got a chance to watch him on the WWE Network. I was so proud and happy for him following his career. We kept in touch. Obviously, as I did commentary for the Kickoff panels and I started getting into it, he was the guy I leaned on heavily to ask him like if I had a question, who should I ask because I didn't want to step on any toes. Old King Corbin has been a guy I leaned on for conversation."