Pat McAfee shuts down rumor of major WWE official selling TKO shares

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee has commented on the rumors of a major name in the company selling all of shares of TKO Group Holdings and claimed that it was false.

It was reported that Vince McMahon had sold all of his remaining shares in TKO Group Holdings and it was also noted that WWE President Nick Khan had done the same. However, the former NFL punter shot down those rumors on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee shared that he spoke with sources earlier in the day and they confirmed that Nick Khan has not sold any of his shares in the company.

"The man you have mentioned a few times there, Nick Khan, there was some internet rumors about him selling stock, shares, and everything like that. I, after talking to sources, can report some breaking news. That is not true. He has never sold a single share of any stock since getting to WWE. He hasn't even put them up for sale, which is an entire process to do that. So, that was a bunch of bulls*** as well. So, when you are talking about the WWE climbing, I love that you're [Drew McIntyre] going to be around, and I love that Nick Khan is going to be around," said McAfee.

Bloodline member praises Pat McAfee for his work as a WWE commentator

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman spoke highly about Pat McAfee and noted that he was very impressed with him.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2021, The Wiseman complimented McAfee and noted that he understands the interaction between the person with the microphone and the audience.

Heyman added that he has enjoyed McAfee's contributions to the company and admires him.

"Pat McAfee actually has impressed the hell out of me. Pat McAfee, during the breaks, will stand up on the announce table and entertain the live audience, and Pat McAfee understands the interaction between the person holding the microphone and those in the audience watching the person holding the microphon. I've become a huge admirer of his contributions to WWE," said Heyman.

McAfee made a cameo during the Men's Royal Rumble in January but has not competed in a singles match since defeating The Miz at WrestleMania 39. He has been a natural on the promotions commentary team and currently calls the action with Michael Cole on RAW.

