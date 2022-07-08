Pat McAfee signs multi-year extension with WWE

Earlier today, WWE announced that Pat McAfee signed a multi-year extension with the company.

After McAfee retired from football back in 2017, he began training for a career in professional wrestling. In 2018, he began to make sporadic appearances for the company and worked an extensive program in WWE NXT against The Undisputed Era.

Last year, he was moved to SmackDown as a commenter along with Michael Cole. McAfee has been a highlight of the show by providing an authentic and refreshing voice of reason during matches.

Today, WWE announced on their website that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with the company. Currently, no details have been released on the length of the extension.

WWE fans should be excited as they will get to hear McAfee with the company for a very long time. It will be interesting to hear McAfee make a comment on his contract's extension.

Happy Corbin is Pat McAfee's second rival on the main roster

When McAfee moved to SmackDown last year, where he began commenting alongside Michael Cole. The 35-year-old star became famous after humming to the beat of Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song on SmackDown.

Pat's energy and charm has entertained the audience throughout the show. He also provided a logical and hilarious voice of reason on shows and events. Earlier this year, when Vince McMahon went to The Pat McAfee Show, the situation escalated between the two.

After the show, McAfee was invited for a match at WrestleMania against Theory, who was the protege of McMahon. However, McAfee won at Mania and defeated Theory. Unfortunately, he lost a match to the former CEO of the company, minutes after defeating Theory.

Pat recently began feuding with Happy Corbin after losing to Madcap Moss. The rivalry between them reached its highest when Corbin attacked McAfee after Money in the Bank event went off the air. A match between the two is set to take place at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see McAfee and Corbin go head-to-head.

