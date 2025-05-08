Pat McAfee slammed by wrestling veteran for major mistake after assault from Gunther (Exclusive)

Pat McAfee was slammed by wrestling veteran Vince Russo for what he perceived to be a major mistake made by the RAW commentator following the assault from Gunther. McAfee is embroiled in a heated feud with The Ring General.

As you likely know, on the April 21 episode of RAW, a heated confrontation between Gunther and Michael Cole led to Pat McAfee's involvement, and the former World Heavyweight Champion choked him out. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo took issue with the fact that McAfee was no-selling the attack during his interview with The Rock.

As the interview with The Rock took place after the attack, Vince Russo had a problem with McAfee not selling the injury.

"I'm watching this, and this is the first thing that came to my mind. I guess it didn't hurt that bad. That's where the confusion comes in. You guys are shooting an angle, I assume you're going to have a match. And 12 hours later, the dude [Pat McAfee] is not selling anything." (0:31 - 0:51)

The Rock had no sympathy for Pat McAfee after the attack on RAW

The Rock, being in Final Boss mode (temporarily), expressed no sympathy towards Pat McAfee for what he faced on RAW at the hands of Gunther.

Perhaps knowing the nature of professional wrestling, The Rock told McAfee that anything could happen and that he needed to get his "sh**" together.

"It's pro wrestling, so anything can happen. So, you gotta get your s*** together," he said. [H/T: ESPN]

McAfee and Gunther had a confrontation on the May 5 episode of RAW, less than a week before their match at Backlash. This time around, The Ring General felt no need to lay his hands on the RAW commentator and instead chose the route of psychological warfare.

This is perhaps the biggest "grudge match" on the Backlash card, which had less than three weeks of buildup. WWE chose the route of keeping a smaller card, with five announced matches so far, and no title defense for World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

The man Jey dethroned, Gunther, will be in a prominent match, and it's going to be interesting to see how McAfee does in his first singles match in a few years.

