The Rock has no sympathy for WWE star following RAW attack

The Rock had a surprising reaction to a popular WWE star being attacked last night on RAW. The Final Boss did not make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 over the weekend.

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows and took out his frustration last night on WWE RAW. The Ring General went after the commentary team and got Michael Cole in a chokehold. Pat McAfee rescued his broadcast partner, but was then choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Rock was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and shared a heartless reaction to the attack on the former NFL punter. The Great One noted that McAfee was in the professional wrestling business and needed to be prepared for anything.

"It's pro wrestling, so anything can happen. So, you gotta get your s*** together," he said. [H/T: ESPN]

McAfee was taken backstage for medical attention following the heinous attack by Gunther. He claimed on his show today that he also had to be taken to the hospital, but was deemed to be okay following Gunther's assault.

Vince Russo suggests major return at WWE WrestleMania was done due to The Rock's absence

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that Becky Lynch returned at WWE WrestleMania 41 because the company knew The Rock wasn't going to be there.

Most wrestling fans were anticipating The People's Champion to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. However, that was not the case, and rapper Travis Scott was the star who interfered in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the company decided to have Lynch return on The Grandest Stage of Them All because they knew fans would be upset that The Rock wasn't there.

"I know Bayley is a locker room leader, we love Bayley. I'm thinking maybe she was hurt. Triple H made it clear she was not hurt. So, definitely this was last minute. They're gonna cr*p on us not having The Rock, we gotta do something." [From 20:55 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Pat McAfee has competed in eight matches during his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old attempts to get revenge on Gunther in the weeks ahead.

