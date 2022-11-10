Pat McAfee and his wife are expecting a child 

WWE commentator and personality Pat McAfee's wife recently announced that the couple are expecting a child.

After being one of the highlights of the company's product with his weekly commentary on SmackDown, Pat took a hiatus from his duties in WWE in September to join ESPN's Game Day. He is set to return once the college football season ends around January 2023.

McAfee's wife Samantha recently took to Twitter to announce her pregnancy and the pair are expecting.

"After about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on a pee stick. So much support from family & close friends. We are beyond happy & blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!" she tweeted

Mrs. McAfee also disclosed the couple's struggles with past pregnancies and how it has affected her physically and mentally. But with this unbridled joy on the horizon for the two, we at SportsKeeda wish Samantha and Pat McAfee congratulations on their upcoming arrival.

Baron Corbin recently took a shot at his former rival Pat McAfee

McAfee, who is currently away from his duties as a SmackDown commentator, feuded with Corbin earlier this year. The two even faced each other in a singles match at this year's SummerSlam.

The pair have a storied past, as they both entered the NFL at the same time and even shared a room as rookies. While Baron's career floundered and he ended up in WWE, Pat became a two-time Pro Bowler as a Punter for the Indianapolis Colts.

In a recent appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, the former Intercontinental Champion discussed his match with McAfee, clearly not over his loss.

"It's bulls**t. That little scrawny runt got lucky. I got distracted telling the Tennessee Titans that were all in the front row that they were terrible and would never win a Super Bowl and the Chiefs are the best ever," said Corbin. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

When he eventually makes his WWE return, it is possible that Pat McAfee's path will cross with Baron Corbin once again. It would be interesting to see how this feud will shape, if it ever progresses.

