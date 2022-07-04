Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin made official for WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will be stepping into the ring once again at SummerSlam on July 30th.

The SmackDown commentator and Happy Corbin have been trading jibes at each other for the past few weeks. McAfee recently took several shots at Corbin on commentary, mocking him for losing to Madcap Moss in a 'Last Laugh match.'

The 35-year-old then started a "bum a** Corbin" chant with the WWE Universe. He also recently challenged Corbin to a match at the upcoming SummerSlam show.

After WWE Money in the Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin snuck up behind McAfee on commentary and brutally attacked him.

Corbin stomped on McAfee before planting him with the End of Days on the floor outside the ring. The former United States Champion then stood over a beaten-down McAfee and said, "challenge accepted." WWE later announced that the match was official on their Twitter account.

Wrestling fans react to Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at SummerSlam

Pat McAfee has been impressive whenever he has stepped foot in the ring in the past. He had a great match against current AEW star Adam Cole at TakeOver XXX. He also defeated former United States Champion Theory at this year's WrestleMania.

WWE referee Jessika Carr reacted to the official announcement by saying, "it's AHN," a reference to McAfee's humorous accent on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show.

One fan seemed excited about the match and suggested that a stipulation be added that if Corbin loses, he'll have to change his name once again.

Another fan wants McAfee to make his way to the ring to "Seven Nations Army" by The White Stripes. He used that as his entrance theme at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleBro @TheWrestleBro @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow @BaronCorbinWWE Pat gonna get a pop of the night with his theme again @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow @BaronCorbinWWE Pat gonna get a pop of the night with his theme again

It remains to be seen how McAfee will respond to Corbin's sneak attack on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see how the two men fare in their match at SummerSlam.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far