"Pathetic" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar brutally shuts down fan with fiery message

A WWE Superstar brutally shut down a fan who criticized him on social media.

Baron Corbin hasn't had the best time since he debuted on the main roster. He has undergone multiple gimmick changes over the years, most of which seem to have done his character more harm than good.

After being paired up with a WWE Hall of Famer and abandoned shortly after, Corbin returned to NXT to challenge for the brand's top prize. He also brought back his old Lone Wolf gimmick, but that wasn't enough for him to walk away with the title.

Recently, Baron Corbin hinted at undergoing another character change with a promo that aired on NXT. Tonight, Corbin released a video where he questioned who he was.

One fan took it upon himself to troll Corbin by saying that nobody cares about him. However, Corbin had a fiery response ready on Twitter.

"You obviously do care. You care so much you spend 9 bucks a month for 95 followers to see a blue check. Pathetic," wrote Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin is down to team up with Bayley against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in WWE

It's no secret that Bayley and Becky Lynch aren't the best of friends. Before Becky's current feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, she was involved in a program with Damage CTRL that lasted several months.

However, Bayley recently stated that she wants to team up with Baron Corbin and face off against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. It also appears that Corbin is down for that match to take place.

"I’m down," wrote Corbin.

Although it seems like Corbin has seemingly made the move down to NXT, it wouldn't be a bad thing to get him involved in a feud such as this one.

Do you want to see Corbin team up with Bayley? Sound off in the comments section.

