"Pathetic" - WWE Superstar claims that Nikkita Lyons will never be taken seriously

Nikkita Lyons will be in action on this week's episode of WWE NXT. Hours before the show, her arch-rival and former tag team partner, Zoey Stark, took a dig at her.

A few weeks ago, the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, as they failed to beat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Post-match, Stark betrayed Lyons, attacking her viciously.

Taking to Twitter, Stark responded to a recent tweet from Lyons, claiming that the rising WWE star will never be taken seriously:

"Pathetic....this is why you'll never be taken seriously," wrote Zoey Stark.

Lyons recently engaged in a brawl with Stark on NXT TV. Expect the two women to continue their feud for weeks going forward. However, on this week's NXT, Lyons will shift her focus towards The Toxic Attraction. She is set to team up with Chance and Carter for a six-woman tag team match against Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.

Nikkita Lyons took a subtle dig at Zoey Stark after being betrayed a few weeks ago

A few weeks ago, Nikkita Lyons was betrayed by Zoey Stark. In the aftermath of the angle, Lyons took to Twitter to take a subtle dig at her now-former tag team partner.

The rising WWE star sent a motivational message, via her social media. She concluded by putting her haters on notice. Lyons wrote:

"Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, never doubt your worth. You know what's good. Keep on shining, and let the haters hate. @WWENXT,"

Nikkita Lyons could soon be in line for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship against Mandy Rose. While WWE is yet to confirm a match between the two, the six-woman tag team match featuring the two stars could plant the seeds.

