"I miss my Tribal Chief" - An emotional Paul Heyman sends an honest message to Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman, the former Special Counsel of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, has sent him a highly emotional yet bold message.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump ahead of Royal Rumble, Kayla Braxton asked Paul Heyman if anything was left to accomplish in his alliance with Roman Reigns.

A highly emotional Heyman called Reigns the greatest Universal Champion of all time before addressing why he did what he did, claiming that the Tribal Chief needed his protection from Brock Lesnar.

"I miss my Tribal Chief. I love my Tribal Chief. I respect and admire my Tribal Chief, I always will. The only regret I have is on his behalf. Because while I understand why what I said to him embarrassed him publically, it was the truth. Roman Reigns is the greatest Universal Heavyweight Champion of all time. He proved it. He eclipsed Brock Lesnar's record."

"But again it's fight day, I know what Brock Lesnar is like on fight day. And Brock Lesnar doesn't just go in to beat people, he victimizes them, he emasculates them, he strips them off their dignity with just the way he manhandles another human being. And my Tribal Chief needed protection from Brock Lesnar," said Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman makes a bold statement about being fired by Roman Reigns

Heyman further added that it was his duty to protect his Tribal Chief. He addressed being fired and attacked by Reigns as not his favorite career moment. However, he went on to claim that if he had to do it all over again and wouldn't change a thing.

"And that was my job, that was my obligation to him as my Tribal Chief, as my Head of the Table. To be fired for it, smashed in the face, umm.. not my favorite moment in my career."

"But if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't change a thing. Because everything I did for Roman Reigns was in protection of his championship, protection of him as a man, as a father, as a human being, and as The Tribal Chief," Heyman added.

There is clearly a lot of love and admiration still between Heyman and Reigns and it is to be seen how it plays out in the feud between The Tirbal Chief and Lesnar, which is rumored to lead to a WrestleMania 38 match.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Alan John

