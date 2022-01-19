Update on WrestleMania 38 plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar - Reports

Recently, there has been massive speculation about WWE planning a "Champion vs. Champion" match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. We now have an update on the plans suggesting that WWE is.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship on Day 1 earlier this month, much to the surprise of everyone. Following that, he had a confrontation with Universal Champion on SmackDown, proposing a match between the two.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has no plans to do a "Champion vs. Champion" match between the two. He added that the picture would become a lot clearer after Royal Rumble, depending on whether both of them can retain their titles.

“I was told no. That they just did it because those two guys had the belt at the time. So it made sense to do it at the time. But, at the time, that was not the direction that they were planning on…Lesnar and Reigns are going to have a match. I think we’ll have a lot better idea of what’s gonna happen after the Royal Rumble. But, if Seth wins and then Lesnar’s wrestling Roman, I would presume Roman beats him to win a belt back. Because Lesnar’s not going to be around long-term and Roman will be around every week," said Dave Meltzer.

"And then Rollins, I don’t know what their plans are as far as how long he would go long-term. They could have Big E beat him or they could just keep Seth going. They could have Lashley or… Kevin Owens. I mean there’s a lot of different ways they can go,” Meltzer added. (h/t Ringside News)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have major matches scheduled for this year's Royal Rumble

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to defend his title at Royal Rumble against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins. This is a blockbuster match that fans are looking forward to due to the massive history between Rollins and Reigns.

As for Lesnar, he is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

This has been a dream match for many years now, with The All Mighty even stating on multiple occasions that he has been eager to get into the ring for this dream bout.

