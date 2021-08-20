Paul Heyman reacts to AJ Styles accusing him of causing The Good Brothers to be released from WWE

Paul Heyman has opened up about the departure of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, from WWE. Heyman stated that he was not going to "expose" what happened behind closed doors and he would only do so if Vince McMahon agreed to.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Paul Heyman spoke about AJ Styles accusing him of being the reason Gallows and Anderson were released from WWE. Heyman pointed out that the meeting was a "privileged conversation" and should not be for "public consumption."

"Whatever you think of sports entertainment, I’m not here to expose the wires, so whatever happened between Gallows and Anderson happened behind the scenes, behind closed doors in a meeting that I’m not going to expose to the public because it was an inner sanctum meeting with the chairman of the board, Vincent Kennedy McMahon. And unless Vince wants to talk about it publicly, I’m not going to be the one to expose what happened, why, and what the other conversations were in that meeting," said Paul Heyman.

Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020 as part of WWE's COVID-related budget cuts.

AJ Styles believes Paul Heyman caused Gallows and Anderson to be released from WWE

Winning the #RoyalRumble would mean a lot to me. It would mean the main event of #WrestleMania, an opportunity to win the #WWETitle or #UniversalTitle ... and the chance to put @HeymanHustle out of a job. #TalkingSmack @WWENetwork @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/1ouFwhbIEJ — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 30, 2021

AJ Styles was peeved about the way in which Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE and believes that Paul Heyman played a major part in it. He revealed last year that several WWE stars don't like Heyman:

"I talked to a lot of guys about this situation. You wouldn't believe the amount of guys who despise this guy because of his lies. Whenever he screwed up, he'd try to put them under the bus. I have heard this from so many different people," said AJ Styles about Paul Heyman.

Styles and Heyman used their real-life heat to build a storyline earlier this year on Talking Smack, when Styles said he would be happy if Heyman lost his job.

