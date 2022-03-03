Paul Heyman comments on his plans to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden on March 5

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman has given his views on the "Title vs Title" match between Brock Lesnar and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

Paul Heyman had been the Beast Incarnate's advocate for several years. In a massive turn of events, Heyman switched sides at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Walrus helped Roman Reigns attack Lesnar during the latter's match against Bobby Lashley.

Heyman recently spoke on the Battleground podcast and revealed that he is not a fan of the "Title vs Title" contest.

"It is my plan, my counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns t,hat we do everything in our power and influence to make sure that Brock Lesnar does not leave Madison Square Garden as the WWE Champion. I don't like the concept of Title vs. Title, I don't like the concept of Winner Take All. In my opinion, Roman is already the end-all, be-all. He's already the champion in WWE and every other title can fight to be in the number two position. - stated Paul.

Before Lesnar faces Reigns at the Show of Shows. Additionally, he will have to defend his title at Madison Square Garden on March 5. Paul Heyman has arranged for a secret opponent for the WWE Champion and has a plan in place to make sure he loses at the famous arena.

The fact that Brock Lesnar would have to enter WrestleMania as former champion and couldn't hold onto his title against the physicality of Roman Reigns, let alone the strategy of his former advocate Paul Heyman, could throw Brock Lesnar at such a disadvantage walking into WrestleMania. It all comes together at Madison Square Garden, where I am publicly acknowledging that our plan is to ensure Brock Lesnar loses the title in Madison Square Garden," - said Heyman.

Paul Heyman gives his view on a two-night WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman feels a two-night WrestleMania event planned by WWE this year is a great idea to engage the fans. Fans will witness several blockbuster matches across two nights at the show.

In a recent interview with the The Zaslow Show, Heyman said that Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, fixed as the main event for WrestleMania Night One, will go down as a historic battle.

"It’s more entertainment for your buck. You’re not just coming in for one night now, you’re coming in for SmackDown, the Hall of Fame with The Undertaker – who would ever want to miss that? You’re coming in for Night 1, which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which is another match that's going to go down in history." (H/T - 411 Wrestling)

Who do you think Brock Lesnar will defend his title against at Madison Square Garden? Sound off below!

