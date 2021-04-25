Paul Heyman blasts WWE SmackDown star after Talking Smack interaction

Paul Heyman described Cesaro as "arrogant" following their interaction on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown post-show Talking Smack.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns refused to grant Cesaro a match for his Universal Championship. Reigns will face Daniel Bryan on next week's SmackDown instead, with Bryan putting his status as a SmackDown star on the line.

Addressing Cesaro, Heyman told his former client he can only speak to Reigns when he receives permission from The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso, and himself.

“Here’s the problem,” Heyman said. “There’s a pecking order around here. Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief. You don’t get to talk to Roman Reigns. You get to talk to the right-hand man, Jey Uso. If Jey Uso gives you permission, you get to talk to me, because I’m special counsel to The Tribal Chief. And if I approve, I counsel The Tribal Chief to accept an audience with you. See, whether I feel this way or not is irrelevant. In Roman Reigns’ opinion, the words that come out of your mouth are not worthy of reaching his ears. I get it, you want his attention, but…”

At that point, Cesaro smiled and grabbed Paul Heyman’s hand for the next 40 seconds. Without saying a word, The Swiss Superman let go of Heyman’s hand before walking off the Talking Smack set.

Paul Heyman’s response to Cesaro’s “arrogant” behavior

Paul Heyman worked with Cesaro in 2014

In recent months, Paul Heyman has been complimentary about Cesaro’s in-ring skills and potential as a future world champion.

However, his tone toward the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion drastically changed on this week’s Talking Smack.

“You know what Cesaro’s problem is?” Heyman asked. “He’s arrogant. Who the hell does he think he is? Huh? I’m not gonna p*** him off? I’ve been p***ing people off in this industry for 34 years and, in my life, several years before that as well. Who the hell does he think he is coming out here and not letting me get underneath his [skin]? I’ll get underneath your skin more than you understand I’ll get under your skin. I’ll make this real personal for you. When I offend you, you sell it.”

Cesaro previously worked as Paul Heyman’s on-screen client in WWE from April 2014 to July 2014. Heyman’s promos during his alliance with Cesaro often revolved around Brock Lesnar. At the time, Lesnar was taking a break from WWE television after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

