Paul Heyman took issue with Logan Paul holding a replica of the WWE Championship in one of his recent posts.

The YouTube sensation is currently at loggerheads with Roman Reigns, whom he'll face at Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. As part of the ongoing feud, Heyman and Bloodline members have left no stone unturned to take potshots at The Maverick ahead of his match on November 5th.

The 27-year-old recently shared a picture of himself holding a WWE Championship replica alongside his brother Jake Paul on Instagram. He also added a caption where he promised to "rewrite history" when he goes to war with The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The post didn't sit well with Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, who took to his Instagram stories to blast Logan. The Wiseman wrote that Logan Paul was pretending to be something he could never be in real life.

"Hey, Look at The Little Kid with the Replica, Pretending to be Something to Be He'll Never Be in Life," wrote Heyman.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is not looking forward to Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Considering this is Logan's third match, the reactions to him challenging Roman Reigns for the world title have been mixed.

One of those who is disappointed with this is Freddie Prinze Jr., who made his thoughts known on a recent episode of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie.

The former WWE writer explained that even though he likes Logan Paul, he won't watch his match with Reigns as he considers it a promotional tactic to draw YouTube fans to wrestling.

"I’m not going to watch the match. Even though I like [Logan], he’s done well. But this is not good booking, this is just promotional booking to get YouTube fans to watch pro wrestling," said Prinze.

Despite all the criticism, one can be sure that Logan Paul wouldn't go down easily at Crown Jewel and would put up a brave fight against Reigns.

What do you make of Paul Heyman's latest insta story? Do you think Logan stands any chance of defeating Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section.

