Paul Heyman breaks character to address Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania match against The Bloodline

Paul Heyman will be standing on the side of the ring that belongs to Cody Rhodes' opponents at WrestleMania XL. Despite the heated rivalry, the Wiseman broke character to address The American Nightmare.

Despite Paul Heyman headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, he kicked off the show by getting inducted by Roman Reigns. The Wiseman would take his time with his speech and address a lot of superstars and names from his past in the wrestling business.

During his Hall of Fame speech, the Wiseman told Cody Rhodes that he wished his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, was there to see him getting inducted and stood in front of The American Nightmare and clasped his hands together in respect, breaking character in the process.

It is not uncommon for this to happen. If anything, the incident last year where Dominik Mysterio walked out of Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech was a rare moment of kayfabe playing into the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The WWE Hall of Fame is a strictly out-of-character event. Heyman had an interesting relationship with the late Dusty Rhodes, who he brought into ECW in an unlikely 2000 signing.

Since the late Dusty Rhodes was dealing with a dire financial situation due to bad investments, he needed one last run in the ring to make money. Paul Heyman was also looking for star power after ECW was raided by WWE and WCW over the last few years.

The late Dusty Rhodes delivered in ECW and had an unexpectedly great and short run.

