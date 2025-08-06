Paul Heyman breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman broke character today to praise Roman Reigns. Heyman betrayed both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, Paul Heyman broke character to claim that Reigns pulled the promotion out of the pandemic era. He also noted that the company's stock prices used to be much lower than they are today.

"Roman Reigns came back in August 2020, got put with Brock Lesnar's advocate. I became the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief and later just known as The Wiseman. And it was on the back of Roman Reigns that WWE got lifted out of the pandemic era. What was the stock that Reigns came back in 2020, and what is it today?" said Heyman.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Roman Reigns attempted to attack The Visionary this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but was beaten down by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed hit Reigns with several Tsunami Splashes on this week's episode of the red brand.

WWE legend Paul Heyman discusses Bray Wyatt

Paul Heyman recently discussed Bray Wyatt and praised the former champion's talent.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36. In an interview with Shak Wrestling, Paul Heyman claimed that The Eater of Worlds was fearless and could play two characters at once.

"He was uninhibited in his approach. He was fearless. He didn't look at a place for the character to go with any apprehension at all. So at first, when you understood that he's presenting a dual personality, some would say a split personality, but that he's actually playing two completely different characters that feed off of each other at the very same time, and the brilliance of that. And then at a time when you would think that the dark side of that character would show itself to come out on television [sic] at his most vulnerable and be open with that," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle Stats don't lie. I'm the #GOAT. It's undisputed, indeed uncontroverted. More champions, for more days, over a longer period of time, on top, with more @WWE #WrestleMania main events (both in a row and in total) than anyone. No one is even remotely close.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Paul Heyman's faction moving forward on RAW.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More