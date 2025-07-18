Paul Heyman details "the brilliance" of former WWE champion he has never managed

Paul Heyman recently raved about a former WWE Champion he never got to manage. Heyman is considered one of the best minds in pro wrestling history, and it's one of the reasons why he's in the Hall of Fame.

The Oracle, who has previously managed Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, added another level to his stacked resume of "Paul Heyman guys" when he allied with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. They then added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to create a wrecking machine of a group that has since been terrorizing the main roster.

But one WWE Superstar he didn't get a chance to manage on television was the late, great Bray Wyatt. Paul Heyman was asked about his thoughts on the former WWE Champion's pro wrestling mind and the untapped potential he had that was never fully utilized in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Here's what the Hall of Famer said:

"He was uninhibited in his approach. He was fearless. He didn't look at a place for the character to go with any apprehension at all. So at first, when you understood that he's presenting a dual personality, some would say a split personality, but that he's actually playing two completely different characters that feed off of each other at the very same time, and the brilliance of that. And then at a time when you would think that the dark side of that character would show itself to come out on television [sic] at his most vulnerable and be open with that." [12:00-13:03]

Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, shocking the entire wrestling world. He was less than a year into his WWE return and had full rein on his character under Triple H.

Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns after the latter's WWE RAW return

Amid Seth Rollins' absence due to a knee injury, Paul Heyman accompanied Bron Breakker for a star-making performance in a Gauntlet Match on this week's WWE RAW. Breakker started the match, beating Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso before falling short against CM Punk, who became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Punk and Jey Uso. Roman Reigns then made his triumphant return to take out the two behemoths as payback for what happened on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Later, Paul Heyman delivered a massive threat to his former Tribal Chief in a post on X.

"Just landed home in New York. This was supposed to be @BronBreakkerWWE’s night. We are going to nuke the Island of Relevancy!" Heyman wrote.

Check out his post HERE.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns, as well as Breakker, who is filling in for the injured Rollins.

