Paul Heyman breaks silence after Bronson Reed steals Roman Reigns' shoes on RAW

Paul Heyman reacted to Bronson Reed stealing Roman Reigns' shoes this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will be facing Roman Reigns and Jey Uso this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a tag team match.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker brutally attacked Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief in the final segment of this past Monday's edition of the red brand. Breakker sent Reigns and Uso flying through the barricade with a Spear, and Reed stole The OTC's shoes following the attack.

Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story today to react to the beatdown and claimed that Bronson Reed bullied Roman Reigns on RAW.

"Bronson Reed is Schoolyard Bullying The Tribal Chief!" wrote Heyman.

Reed stole Reigns' shoes on RAW earlier this week. [Image credit: Paul Heyman on Instagram]

Paul Heyman used to be The Wiseman of The Bloodline, but betrayed Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins is also a part of Paul Heyman's faction on WWE RAW, and he won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE earlier this year. Rollins suffered an injury during his loss to LA Knight earlier this month and is not booked to compete at SummerSlam this weekend.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns getting attacked on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed getting the better of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the attack on RAW may have given away the finish to the tag team match at SummerSlam. The legend suggested that Reigns and Uso would emerge victorious at the PLE following the beatdown.

"There's only one problem. With the type of heat you went into it at the end of the show, if the babies don't go over, they're dead. I think they had to go short. It was just heat on top of heat on top of heat on top of heat. Whereas if the babies don't win, they're dead in the water. So to me, believe it or not, it was too much heat on the babyfaces. I think now they telegraphed the finish for the pay-per-view." [From 3:15 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at WWE SummerSlam this weekend in New Jersey.

