WWE pushed itself into a corner with Roman Reigns' final segment on RAW, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' RAW segment this week. The star will be in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

The OTC will be in a huge tag team match with Jey Uso going up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. On the go-home RAW before the event, Reigns came out to save Jey from a beatdown by Reed and Breakker. However, the heels were too good and brutalized Roman and Jey ahead of their SummerSlam encounter.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the babyfaces were taking beatdowns every week. He felt the creative got too much heat on the stars going into SummerSlam. He added that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso needed to win their match after weeks of trauma. The veteran writer felt that the result of this matchup was already predictable, with the OG Bloodline members likely to emerge victorious.

"There's only one problem. With the type of heat you went into it at the end of the show, if the babies don't go over, they're dead. I think they had to go short. It was just heat on top of heat on top of heat on top of heat. Whereas if the babies don't win, they're dead in the water. So to me, believe it or not, it was too much heat on the babyfaces. I think now they telegraphed the finish for the pay-per-view." [From 3:15 onwards]

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso took a vicious beating this week at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It will be interesting to see if they will be in full health at the event this weekend.

