Paul Heyman was in the ring on WWE RAW when Bron Breakker decided it was time to end The Vision. After Breakker was able to persuade Bronson Reed to join the dark side, he was able to get Heyman on board as well.

Heyman held up the arms of The Brons whilst staring directly at Seth Rollins so that he knew what he had chosen to do, but The Oracle has since broken his silence online and shared an update.

As part of his recent update, he has claimed that he is "The King of New York and everywhere else."

Paul Heyman shared a message

It seems that Heyman was up early and shared that it was a rainy pre-sunrise morning in Beverley Hills as he adapted to life after The Vision.

It's unclear what this now means for Heyman, since he initially joined forces with Seth Rollins before recruiting Reed and Breakker.

Will Paul Heyman bring back his biggest client on WWE RAW?

There has been a lot of chatter over the past day about what Paul Heyman could do next, and many fans believe that Brock Lesnar could be the next target on his list.

Breakker, Brock, and Bronson could be a formidable team, and if WWE opted to put them together, there could be enough of a story to lead to WrestleMania 42 before Brock Lesnar and Bron Breakker could then face off.

Breakker and Lesnar is a dream match for several WWE fans and if Rollins is injured and does require surgery as suggested, then Brock could be the perfect man to step into his shoes and continue the Vision's story.

The latest reports suggest that Rollins' shoulder injury from Crown Jewel could need surgery, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

