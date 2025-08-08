Paul Heyman breaks silence on Goldberg's reaction to WWE retirement match

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently commented on the controversy surrounding Goldberg's retirement match with the company. The Hall of Famer competed in his last match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman broke his silence and opened up on the controversy following the popular star's final match. The former Universal Champion had made it known that he was not happy with how things went down following his loss to Gunther, and Heyman appeared to agree.

“It’s Bill. Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill Goldberg’s mind, they weren’t met. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong. I’m not going to tell you WWE was wrong. I’m going to tell you this is how Goldberg felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels. I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

The WCW legend was not happy with his retirement speech being cut off during Saturday Night's Main Event and went on The Ariel Helwani Show following the match to air his grievances.

Gage Goldberg reveals what his father did following WWE retirement match

Gage Goldberg recently shared the conversation he had with his father following the latter's loss to Gunther earlier this year at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gage shared that he was sitting with his dad by the pool the following day, and said that the 58-year-old was back to normal life the very next day.

"Next day, sat out by the pool. He was chilling the next day, honestly. Actually, no, no, no. Yes, he was at the pool, but he was on the tractor mowing our lawn. That's just how this works. Back to normal day life," he said.

Ad

Bill Goldberg @Goldberg Truly, an honor to make that walk… but remember, I’m bringing hell with me!!😤

Meanwhile, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk in the main event of Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Da Man and if he ever decides to return to the ring down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE