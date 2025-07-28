Gage Goldberg reveals what his dad did the next day after WWE retirement (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 28, 2025 16:38 GMT
Bill Goldberg
Bill Goldberg's WWE in-ring career is over [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Bill Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, the 58-year-old's son, Gage, discussed his father's reaction to the retirement bout.

The finish to the match saw Gunther choke out Bill Goldberg to earn a technical submission victory over the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer. Moments earlier, the Austrian pushed Gage in the chest during a ringside altercation.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage revealed his dad was surprisingly calm a day after the event:

"Next day, sat out by the pool. He was chilling the next day, honestly. Actually, no, no, no. Yes, he was at the pool, but he was on the tractor mowing our lawn. That's just how this works. Back to normal day life." [3:46 – 4:10]
Watch the video above to hear Gage's take on whether he could use his father's wrestling entrance and persona.

Gage Goldberg sends a message to Bill Goldberg after WWE SNME

Over the last nine years, Gage Goldberg has sat in the front row at several shows to watch his dad's matches.

Asked if he had a message for his father, Gage made it clear how much the Saturday Night's Main Event match against Gunther meant to him:

"I just wanna say that it was a great match and I loved to watch it, and, I mean, if I could replay that day a hundred times over again, I would." [3:30 – 3:40]

Gage currently plays football for the Colorado Buffaloes. In the same interview, the 19-year-old gave his honest thoughts on whether his athletic ability could lead him to pursue a WWE career one day.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
