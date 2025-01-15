Paul Heyman breaks silence after major appearance with 29-year-old WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to break his silence after making a major appearance alongside a 29-year-old former star. The star being referred to is Logan Paul.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Over the years, the legend has managed several popular names, including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. He is currently The Wiseman of Roman Reigns.

After The Original Tribal Chief's massive win over Solo Sikoa on RAW, Heyman opened last week's edition of SmackDown to declare that Reigns would be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble 2025. During the segment, the Hall of Famer also called Cody Rhodes out and revealed that Roman would be coming back for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Following last week's episode of the blue brand, Paul Heyman recently made a massive appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. Following this, The Wiseman took to his Instagram Stories to send a message, highlighting that the podcast was available for everyone to watch on YouTube.

"The Logan Paul IMPAULSIVE podcast with your Wiseman is now available!" he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Paul Heyman revealed how he would book WWE star Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania 41

During his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul Heyman was asked how he would book Logan Paul this year. The Wiseman said that he wouldn't narrow it down by keeping it just for 2025, and instead, he would also think about who Paul could go against in the coming years as well:

"My answer is I wouldn’t book him just for 2025. My question would be, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 42, and more importantly, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 43? If we’re just looking at ‘who is his opponent for (WrestleMania) 41 or 42,’ then we’re narrowcasting here," he said.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Paul Heyman's future as Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

