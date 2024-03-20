Paul Heyman breaks silence after making a huge deal with Cody Rhodes before his confrontation with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set for a confrontation on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Taking to Twitter/X, Paul Heyman sent a message after his latest appearance on RAW.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Heyman made a special appearance and confronted Cody Rhodes. Heyman also made a deal with Rhodes, claiming that his WrestleMania 40 opponent would be without The Bloodline, provided The American Nightmare also followed the same protocol and showed up alone.

On Twitter/X, Heyman shared a message and broke the silence after appearing on Monday Night RAW.

"When The #TribalChief Sends For You, He Wants You To Arrive in Style!" wrote Heyman

Check out Heyman's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Paul Heyman's segment on Monday Night RAW

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Paul Heyman's recent appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the segment failed to serve its actual purpose and was "lame." He said:

"This is what I really hate. You got a Heyman tease, and they're using this kind of as a thread. Then, they don't pay it off. Then it's lame. Okay, bro, let's see what Paul Heyman's gonna do. He's got something up his sleeve. And then, by the time we get to the in-ring, it was absolutely lame. They didn't pay that off."

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes will finally come face-to-face with Roman Reigns. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins and The Rock have also been involved in the Rhodes-Reigns feud.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Rhodes and Rollins will team up against The Rock and Reigns. The following night, The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the man whom he beat at WrestleMania 39.

What were your thoughts on Heyman's segment on RAW? Let us know!

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will bring The Bloodline on SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion