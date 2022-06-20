Paul Heyman breaks silence after Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 4-time champion

Paul Heyman sent a message following Roman Reigns' successful title defense against Riddle on last week's SmackDown.

In the main event of the blue brand this past Friday, The Tribal Chief marked his first televised title defense since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman wrote the following about Reigns' incredible run as champion:

"The Tribal Chief defends his position every single moment of every single day. He does not rest on his laurels. The island of relevancy belongs to him because no being on this planet can take it away from him!"

Brock Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Following his win over Riddle on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar. This was The Beast Incarnate's first appearance since losing at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar went on to hit an F5 on Reigns as WWE confirmed a Last Man Standing Match between the two men for this year's SummerSlam. The two men have shared the ring with one another on numerous occasions in the past, but this time around, the WWE Universe wasn't particularly pleased with the creative direction.

Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently stated on the Busted Open show that the promotion could throw in a third superstar in the Reigns-Lesnar feud. Henry said:

"How about this? There are other people that don't want Brock to have the title. They feel that they have a better chance of beating Roman. How about we tell that story? You have a guy that wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns, '[but] I don't necessarily want Brock Lesnar. So, let me help Roman Reigns through this Brock Lesnar situation,' and you can tell a story in the backside. And then you build up another match between that person and Brock Lesnar afterwards."

With a win in Nashville later this year, Lesnar could end Reigns' historic run in WWE.

