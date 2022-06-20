Mark Henry suggests adding a WWE Superstar to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns storyline

According to former world champion Mark Henry, WWE could perhaps add another superstar to the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns storyline.

Lesnar surprisingly returned to WWE on the latest edition of SmackDown, attacking Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief's world title match against Riddle. This was The Beast Incarnate's first appearance on television since his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

While discussing Lesnar's return on the Busted Open show, Mark Henry suggested that the storyline could perhaps move in a direction where it sets up a new feud between Lesnar and another superstar.

"How about this? There are other people that don't want Brock to have the title. They feel that they have a better chance of beating Roman. How about we tell that story? You have a guy that wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns, '[but] I don't necessarily want Brock Lesnar. So, let me help Roman Reigns through this Brock Lesnar situation,' and you can tell a story in the backside. And then you build up another match between that person and Brock Lesnar afterwards." said Henry. [26:07 - 27:05]

The former world champion feels that Brock Lesnar is still a "viable commodity" in pro wrestling and that everyone must respect him.

Brock Lesnar was not the original opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate are set to face each other at next month's SummerSlam show, but the latter was not the original opponent for the world champion.

Randy Orton was reportedly slated to face Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but The Viper's back injury forced the company to change plans.

Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Reigns at The Show of Shows earlier this year, which led to the unification of the world titles. However, a recent report claimed that the company considers the titles individual entities and could separate them.

It remains to be seen what will transpire in the months to come and whether Reigns will be dethroned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

