"This is offseason Brock" - Paul Heyman reveals where The Beast's new WWE persona came from

Thanks to the betrayal of Paul Heyman, the WWE Universe has witnessed a different side of Brock Lesnar over the last several months.

Heyman was a guest today on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the current personality we are seeing of Brock Lesnar right now, Heyman said that The Beast has always had a great sense of humor. He also stated that the WWE Universe is essentially witnessing "offseason Brock" right now heading into WrestleMania 38.

"Brock Lesnar has a great sense of humor," Paul Heyman said. "He just never found the time in WWE to display it. He displayed some of it in UFC, and this is just a part of his personality -- this is what he's like on his farm. This is what he's like, what he's hunting. This is offseason Brock, and he brought offseason Brock to fight season this time around because he was gonna have to show a different side of his personality because I was attached to the hip of Roman Reigns."

Paul Heyman on why it took Brock Lesnar so long to show this personality on WWE programming

With this side of Brock Lesnar proving to be very popular, Ariel Helwani asked Paul Heyman why it's taken so long to see this version of Lesnar in WWE programming. Heyman's answer was quite simple: it wasn't time yet.

"He didn't need to. It wasn't time yet," Paul Heyman said. "It's the same reason why you didn't see The Tribal Chief in 2012. You had to see the Samoan badass of The Shield. You had to see The Big Dog, and you keep on elevating and enhancing and upgrading until finally, Roman Reigns was ready to reveal [The] Tribal Chief. This is part of Brock Lesnar's personality. Brock Lesnar is not a one-dimensional human being, barely a human being at all. He's a beast."

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38 in a championship unification match.

