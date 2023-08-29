Paul Heyman called former WWE Champion to ask if he could put Bray Wyatt over

Paul Heyman called a former WWE Champion to discuss a major segment with Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" gimmick made its debut mere weeks before WWE SummerSlam 2019. Shortly before The Biggest Party of the Summer, the sinister entity attacked WWE legend Mick Foley with the Mandible Claw on the RAW Reunion edition.

In his latest Facebook post in memory of Wyatt, Foley revealed that Paul Heyman called him to ask if The Fiend could use his iconic Mandible Claw finisher. Heyman also asked if he could put The Fiend over by being on the receiving end of the Mandible Claw. Check out Foley's full comments below:

"In 2019, I received a phone call from Paul Heyman, asking me how I would feel about Bray’s new incarnation as “The Fiend” using my old mandible claw finisher. I think I gave Paul a three word answer: “I love it.” if I remember correctly, it was in that same phone call where Paul asked how I would feel about being on the receiving end of my own finisher. I believe I gave him that same three word answer a second time: “I love it.” So, a few days later I became the first victim of The Fiend’s mandible claw, and will always be proud to hold that distinction."

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend received a mixed reaction from fans

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend persona was an over-the-top character who possessed supernatural powers. A character such as this was incredibly hard to pull off, but Wyatt did everything in his power to make The Fiend a believable main event star.

The Fiend went on to win the Universal title by defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019. He also lost the belt months later to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020. The Fiend would then go on to win the Universal title once again at SummerSlam 2020. Unfortunately, his reign didn't last long, and he lost the belt to Roman Reigns a week later at Payback 2020.

