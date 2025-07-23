Paul Heyman once called former WWE champion a main eventer; he was released 5 years later

The legendary Paul Heyman once called a former WWE Superstar a main eventer following an iconic segment on RAW. However, the star was released five years later.
One of the loudest boos in wrestling history happened on October 1, 2018, on an episode of RAW in Seattle. Elias, along with Kevin Owens, brought up the city not having a basketball team anymore. Seattle lost the SuperSonics in 2008, when it moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.
In an interview with Kenny McIntosh on Inside The Ropes, Elias, now known as Elijah in TNA Wrestling, discussed the reaction the abovementioned segment received once they returned backstage. He was anticipating getting a lot of heat because they went over their allotted time but instead got praised by Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.
"I thought, 'Oh, man.' This is going to be one of those times where they really lay into me backstage because I went four or five minutes over my time limit. I went backstage, and Vince was standing, and he just was like, kind of like clapping and kind of funnily, 'What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do? That was great.' [He] shook my hand, and I could remember Paul Heyman was freaking out, 'That's how a main eventer handles it. That's a main Avenger right there. That was effing good, man.' He's really going wild backstage for that moment right there," Elias said. [18:25 - 19:08]
Sadly for Elias, he didn't become a main eventer. He was released by WWE in September 2023 after four reigns as the 24/7 Champion.
Paul Heyman explains why he betrayed Roman Reigns
Speaking to Metro last week, Paul Heyman revealed why he betrayed Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins, abandoning his partnership with The Tribal Chief and his friendship with CM Punk.
"I never think short term. I always think long term. And the long-term to me was that Roman Reigns and I had accomplished everything that we could. It was time for Seth Rollins to elevate himself to be declared the greatest in-ring performer of this or any other generation," Heyman said. [H/T: Metro]
Due to Rollins' recent knee injury, Heyman is tasked with inspiring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as they appear to be on a collision course with Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.
