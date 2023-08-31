Paul Heyman claims there is one reason why Jimmy Uso will return to The Bloodline 

Jimmy Uso is set to appear on SmackDown next week. Paul Heyman has now spoken out on the situation, giving a reason why Jimmy will return to The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso spent over a year as part of The Bloodline alongside his brother Jey. During the twins' time in Roman Reigns' stable, they had the longest Tag Team Championship run in WWE history and unified the two titles to become undisputed champions.

The duo left the group when Jimmy turned on Roman at Night of Champions in May, with Jey following suit in the weeks after. However, Jimmy later betrayed his brother, costing him his match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

With Jimmy returning to SmackDown this week, fans are wondering if he will once again join forces with his cousin. Paul Heyman took to WWE's The Bump to explain that the Uso brother will return to the group because of Solo Sikoa.

"There's still lots for Jimmy. His younger brother Solo is still with us. His younger brother Solo is still within The Bloodline, still the enforcer, still the sergeant in arms, still the one that will impose our will upon people. If for nothing else, there's a love of his younger brother, that's something that's quite a lure for Jimmy. If for nothing else, forget about materialistic things, forget about the money and the fame and the prestige and the honor and the relevance of it all – there's the love of his brother Solo." [59:20-1:00:30].

You can watch the full video below:

Paul Heyman responds to fan criticism of The Bloodline

The Bloodline's storyline has dominated WWE television for the best part of three years. During this time, the stable has seen both Uso brothers and Sami Zayn come and go as members of the group. The three remaining members are Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa.

On WWE's The Bump, a fan claimed that the faction is finished. Paul Heyman reacted in typical fashion, stating that he would like to place a wager on it.

"Okay. What am I supposed to say? You have people who are writing in and making these comments based on what substantive information? The Bloodline is finished. Okay, I'll take that action anytime. Who sponsors us? DraftKings? Fanduel Sportsbook? Whomever it is, bring em on! I'll take that action anytime you want," said Heyman. [From 53:44 - 54:09]

Heyman went on to claim that Roman Reigns will main-event WrestleMania 40.

"Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let's see who main-events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won't be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television," he added. [From 54:10 - 54:27]

