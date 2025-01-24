Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns was fed up with WWE Creative

Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars on the WWE roster and has seen much success over the years. However, his long-term ally, Paul Heyman, recently opened up about a time when the former member of The Shield was fed up with the creative team.

The former Universal Champion joined forces with the WWE Hall of Famer during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The duo's partnership turned into an absolute success, leading Roman to a record-breaking title run and aligning himself with The Usos to form one of the most dominant factions in recent times, The Bloodline.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Paul Heyman was asked how The Bloodline came together. The 59-year-old pointed out that it all began with Reigns getting fed up with the creative. Heyman added that although Roman wanted to elevate his character and presentation, he did not like the ideas pitched to him:

"He [Roman Reigns] was pretty fed up with the creative here, and he felt that his character had plateaued and he wanted to elevate not only his character, but the entire presentation of what we as performers do at WWE and how WWE presents its performers, and nothing that he was being pitched was to his liking," he said. [H/T: Screen Rant]

Paul Heyman believes Solo Sikoa is the greatest challenger Roman Reigns has ever faced in WWE

Solo Sikoa started his version of The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' absence following his loss at WrestleMania XL. He also kicked out Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso while claiming to be The Bloodline's Tribal Chief.

In the same interview, Heyman reflected on Solo Sikoa's immense growth over the last several months. He added that the 31-year-old has even gone on to become the greatest challenger that Roman has ever faced:

"And Solo, who was a mute before WrestleMania, takes the mic in his own hands and has become the greatest challenger that Roman Reigns has ever faced, to the point where Solo comes out wearing the Ula Fala and declares himself the tribal chief, and people are angry at him because they know that he has a valid claim to being so. Who would have ever imagined that? That's all under the creative direction and the content coordination by Paul Levesque," he said. [H/T Screen Rant]

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on the RAW Netflix Premiere in a Tribal Combat Match to reclaim the Ulah Fala. The OTC is likely to make his return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

