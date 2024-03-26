Paul Heyman claims he and Roman Reigns are the greatest combo to grace the sports entertainment industry

Paul Heyman took to social media to claim that he and Roman Reigns are the greatest combo in the sports entertainment industry.

Heyman and Reigns are the founders of The Bloodline. Heyman is the Wise Man of The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief. In 2020, Reigns aligned with Heyman, cementing his heel turn in the process.

On his Instagram story, Heyman acknowledged Reigns and sent a bold statement.

"All false humility aside, the greatest combo that has ever graced the sports entertainment industry with their #GOAT-level-achieved presence!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman explained the origin of Roman Reigns' "Acknowledge Me" catchphrase

Paul Heyman has explained the origin of Roman Reigns' iconic "Acknowledge Me" catchphrase.

Reigns has been using the catchphrase since transforming to his Tribal Chief/Head of the Table moniker.

Speaking in their Biography WWE: Legends, featuring Reigns and The Bloodline, Heyman stated the following:

"We're all sitting in a room and Roman Reigns said, It's about time that everyone simply acknowledged me'. Everyone in the room froze and we all looked at each other and realized that's the very definition of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. We weren't looking for a catchphrase, it just happened."

After aligning with Heyman in 2020, Reigns captured the Universal Championship and is still the reigning champion. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from last year.

On Night 1, Reigns and The Rock will team up for a marquee tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. With a victory, The Bloodline could be in the driver's seat for Reigns' title defense on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Reigns and The Rock, alongside Paul Heyman, will appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how The American Nightmare will respond after being brutally attacked by The Final Boss on RAW.

