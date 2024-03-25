Bloodline member reveals origin of Roman Reigns' famous catchphrase

WWE has shared a new video today revealing the origin of Roman Reigns' iconic "acknowledge me" catchphrase. The leader of The Bloodline is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

WWE posted a clip from Biography WWE: Legends on Instagram featuring the heel faction and the origins of the "acknowledge me" catchphrase was revealed. Paul Heyman said that they were all sitting in a room and The Head of the Table stated it was about time people acknowledged him.

"We're all sitting in a room and Roman Reigns said,'It's about time that everyone simply acknowledged me'. Everyone in the room froze and we all looked at each other and realized that's the very definition of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. We weren't looking for a catchphrase, it just happened," said Heyman.

Reigns then added that he wants people to give him respect for his work while he is around.

"Respect my work. Respect what I do for this business. Give me my flowers. Now. Not when I'm gone. I'm not going to ask for your help. I'm not going to ask for your respect. I'm going to take it," he said.

Roman has put together an incredible reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but has had a lot of help along the way, from the Bloodline. He defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 only after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. The Bloodline will be barred from the title match if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins defeat The Rock and The Tribal Chief in a tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows.

Former WWE manager says The Rock has overshadowed Roman Reigns

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has stated that Roman Reigns is being overshadowed by The Rock on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that Reigns had not been buried, he is just being overshadowed by The Rock. He noted that The Great One would have overshadowed anyone in that position, no matter who they were.

"Yeah, overshadow, I won't say being buried! But when you bring in The Rock, he is going to overshadow everybody; I don't care who they are!" Mantell explained. [From 53:50 onwards]

The Bloodline was weakened when Jey Uso left the group last year but could be more powerful than ever now that The Rock has joined. Only time will tell how long The People's Champion is a part of the faction.