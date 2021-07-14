Paul Heyman comments on Brock Lesnar possibly returning to WWE

With WWE SummerSlam just a little over a month away, strong speculation and reports of Brock Lesnar potentially returning to WWE have stormed the internet. Even though there is uncertainty looming over when Lesnar is going to return, it seems that the Beast Incarnate might possibly be back this year.

Over the years, Lesnar has formed a special relationship with Paul Heyman, who has managed Lesnar for almost the entirety of his career. In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on the possibility of Lesnar returning to WWE.

"Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will," said Heyman. "If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he’ll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game – and he will. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do, so I’ll burn that bridge when I have to cross it."

EXCL: Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) told me Brock Lesnar would outplay both Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo if he ever turned his attention to football. Bold claim - not sure I'd bet against it.https://t.co/D4d7EFpS8F — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) July 13, 2021

Heyman on who he would side with if Lesnar returned and rekindled his rivalry with the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Following his return at WWE SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman, who has been the advocate and special counsel to the Tribal Chief ever since. But Heyman's two clients have a lot of history between them.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' rivalry dates back to 2015 when the two headlined WrestleMania 31. They locked horns again in the main event of WrestleMania three years later.

In the same interview with METRO, Heyman was asked who he would side with if Lesnar was to to return and feud with Reigns. Heyman gave a very indefinite and smart response to the question:

"Well, that’s a hypothetical question and I deal in facts, not hypotheticals. My father used to say, “If, if, if – if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not," said Heyman.

What is your take on Lesnar possibly returning to WWE and going after the WWE Universal Champion? Will Roman be able to outpower the Beast Incarnate or will the former UFC Champion reign supreme over the Tribal Chief. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

