The latest edition of Talking Smack on the WWE Network saw Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman co-host the show with Kayla Braxton. During the show, Braxton brought up Jey Uso's defeat against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown and mentioned how Jey seems to be walking on eggshells around his cousin Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman replied that as Roman Reigns' special counsel, it was not his job to speak about Roman Reigns' position on the WWE Universal Champion's behalf. Heyman added that when Roman Reigns wants to address his relationship with his cousin Jey Uso, he would do so himself. Heyman finished off by saying he did not feel comfortable discussing Roman Reigns' personal matters publicly:

Well you see, the difference between serving as special counsel for Roman Reigns and acting as an advocate is that I don't need to advocate Roman Reigns' position. He advocates it just fine himself. I counsel Roman Reigns on what his position should be. When Roman Reigns wants to speak publicly about his feeling regarding his cousin Jey Uso, he shall and he will do so eloquently and credibly. Then we will all know where Roman Reigns stands and then we can discuss how he feels. But for me to go public and discuss how Roman feels about a personal matter about his family, with all due respect, it's nobody's business.

Jey Uso challenged Drew McIntyre on the latest edition of SmackDown

The WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of RAW will be watched closely by Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion will face the winner of the match at Survivor Series later this month.

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

Drew McIntyre showed up on SmackDown last Friday and came out to confront Roman Reings. Jey Uso didn't stand for this and challenged McIntyre to a match. The two men faced each other in the main event of SmackDown. Despite a valiant effort from Jey Uso, it was Drew McIntyre who picked up a big win and sent a message to the WWE Universal Champion.

