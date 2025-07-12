Paul Heyman confirms that WWE Superstar will be destroyed for the final time; shares major update ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event

Paul Heyman has sent a bold message ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event XL. He put LA Knight on notice before his match against Seth Rollins.

Knight was in action on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. He teamed up with Jimmy Uso in the show's main event for a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo for a big win over the group known as My Family Tree. Post-match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed once again took out the former WWE United States Champion with a Spear and a Tsunami.

On social media, Heyman confirmed that he has landed in Atlanta for Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Oracle confirmed that Knight will be destroyed for the final time when he steps into the ring with Rollins.

"Landed in #HotLanta for @WWE #SaturdayNightsMainEvent #SNME on the NBC Network. Tune in for the final destruction of #LAKnight. YEAH!" Paul Heyman wrote.

The feud between Rollins and Knight began at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event after The Visionary made sure that he walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase by any means. Knight was close to winning the briefcase but was prevented by Rollins' stablemates, Reed and Breakker.

